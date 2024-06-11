Cotton Management Monitoring Committee met to review cotton crop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A Cotton Management Monitoring Committee meeting was held at the DC Office Committee Room under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimur.

The meeting reviewed the cultivation of cotton crops, care of crops, canal water, fertilizer supply, pest scouting, livestock, construction of drainage under water management, and ongoing schemes of the Agricultural Engineering Department.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Revenue said that effective measures should be taken to cultivate cotton crops across the district in line with the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab.

He said that landowners and farmers should be made aware of modern agricultural technology and officers and staff of the Department of Agriculture Extension should go to the field and provide awareness to landowners and farmers for the cultivation of cotton and obtaining better production.

He said that measures should be taken to provide canal water up to the tail. The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Revenue said that steps should be taken to provide fertilizer and spray for cotton to the landowners and farmers.

Earlier, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq briefed that a target of cultivating cotton on over 613,000 acres has been set in Bahawalpur District and cotton has already been cultivated on over 573,000 acres.

He said that farmers are being made aware of modern agricultural factors. He said that legal action is being taken against those involved in adulteration of fertilizers and pesticides. Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Mujahid Abbas said that livestock staff is deployed at sacrificial animal sale points on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. He said that vaccination of animals is underway. Representatives of fertilizer, seed and agricultural medicine businesses were present, along with representatives of landowners and farmers, Assistant Directors of Agriculture Extension from across the district, and officers from other relevant departments, including Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association Chaudhry Waheed Arshad, Chairman Kisan board Jam Hazoor Bakhsh, President Kisan Board Malik Mustafa Chanar, President Anjuman Kashtakaran Chaudhry Rahman Ahmad, President Kisan Ittehad Asghar Mayo.