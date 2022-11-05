UrduPoint.com

Cotton Off Season Management Important To Eradicate Threat Of Pink Bollworm

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Farmers should follow off-season management to protect next crop of cotton from pests and enhance per acre production, said Assistant Director Agriculture Information Abdus Samad.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the assistant director observed that cotton was one of major crops in the country and about 70% of its total production was produced in Punjab.

"Different factors and stages play an important role in achieving good and better cotton production. In view of the attack of Pink Bollworm on the cotton crop, effective strategies can be adopted during the winter to protect the next cotton crop from the damage done by the pest," he said.

Samad further says pink bollworm goes into hibernation in December, and spends the winter asleep in seeds, leftovers on sticks, and in the rubbish of ginning factories.

"Winter hibernation depends largely on temperature. When the right temperature is reached, it causes loss to the next crop. Farmers can adopt strategies during the winter to protect the upcoming cotton crop from the damage," he suggested.

He asked the farmers to seek guidance from experts of the agriculture department.

He also asked them to graze the sheep and goats in the fields after the last picking so that the raw cotton boll could become food for the animals and the larvae of pink bollworm could be eradicated.

"Cotton sticks should be cut and used by January 31 and when piled up, keep them in small bundles so that the stems are at the bottom and it will help destroying locusts and larvae in the sticks through sun light, he urged the farmers.

