Cotton picking commences in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel on Monday said that picking of cotton has been commenced in the region and farmers were getting good price against their produce. In a meeting to review pest situation in cotton crop at Agriculture Secretariat here, the officials presented district-wise data about hotspot areas.

Saqib Ateel expressed satisfaction over the crop situation saying that the picking of cotton, sown during early days of April. The farmers are not only achieving good production but securing handsome price against the produce.

Farmers have started visiting markets, he said, adding that the cotton factories had also started ginning.

Saqib, however, urged upon farmers to remain highly vigilant for coming weeks as pink boll worm have been noticed in Lodhran, Vehari, and Multan.

He stressed early elimination of the pink bollworms. About cotton price, he claimed that the farmers were satisfied due to price of the cotton. Government set Rs 5000/40 kilogram, he said adding that the farmers were getting more price in the market.

He directed them to keep visiting cotton fields regularly. It is not time to sit in office, he stated. Farmers should be instructed to apply last installment of fertilizers by August 31.