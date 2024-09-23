Cotton Picking Must Start At 10:00 Am
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the cotton growers to start cotton picking at 10:00 am as dew gets dry by this time.
A spokesman of the department said on Monday, "Moisture causes discoloration of cotton and is not good for ginning as well.
" He said cotton picking must be carried out from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
He said that all protocols regarding cotton picking should be ensured in line with the guidelines of the Agriculture department. Before taking the picked cotton to warehouse its neatness should be properly checked, he added.
Spokesman said that cotton picking should be stopped in case of rain while BT and non BT varieties should be kept separately.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC issues detailed written judgment in reserved seats case46 seconds ago
-
Lecture on significance of ‘prioritizing mental health in workplace’ held at SZABIST21 minutes ago
-
Havelian Small Industrial Estate to boost regional development and employment21 minutes ago
-
Belief in Finality of Prophethood fundamental component of every Muslim's faith: Salik21 minutes ago
-
Four outlaws arrested41 minutes ago
-
2 arrested, 7 stolen motorcycles recovered41 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police conducts comprehensive inspection of vehicles operating in hilly areas41 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine45 minutes ago
-
A grand Eid Milad-un-Nabi(PBUH) event held at Gomal University’s Wensam College50 minutes ago
-
RPO holds 'Khuli Kachehri' to address public complaints51 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews anti-dengue measures51 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Urdu poet Tabish Dehlvi observed51 minutes ago