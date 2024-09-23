Cotton picking must start at 10:00 am

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the cotton growers to start cotton picking at 10:00 am as dew gets dry by this time.

A spokesman of the department said on Monday, "Moisture causes discoloration of cotton and is not good for ginning as well.

" He said cotton picking must be carried out from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

He said that all protocols regarding cotton picking should be ensured in line with the guidelines of the Agriculture department. Before taking the picked cotton to warehouse its neatness should be properly checked, he added.

Spokesman said that cotton picking should be stopped in case of rain while BT and non BT varieties should be kept separately.