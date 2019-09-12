UrduPoint.com
Cotton Picking Should Be Carried Out In Daylight

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab agriculture department has advised growers that cotton picking should be carried out in daylight and suitable time start from 10:00am.

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday that cotton picking must start when cotton bolls opened up to 50 per cent.

He said the picking must be initiated from bottom of the plant to upwards with an interval of 10 to 20 days.

"Workers picking cotton must cover their heads with clean Cretonne (Soti) piece of cloth," he added.

He suggested growers not to place cotton pods in shade or wet places as they must be placed on trampoline or cretonne cloth in sunlight and dry area.

The spokesman said only Cretonne made sack was recommended for transporting cotton pods to cotton ginning factory.

He said local and international markets preferred clean cotton and farmers must ensure of following the agriculture department recommended cotton picking guidelines to get good price of their yield.

