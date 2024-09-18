Cotton Production Drops By Over 63pc
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Country's cotton production has dropped by 63.55 per cent this year, says the latest report by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), here on Wednesday.
By September 15, 2024, only 1.43 million bales have been produced which is a remarkable drop from 3.93 million bales during the same period last year.
Punjab, the country’s largest cotton-producing province, has seen a severe 65.13pc decline, with only 538,686 bales produced. In comparison, 1.54 million bales were produced by this time in 2023. The Sindh province has also faced a sharp reduction of 62.5pc, producing just 895,342 bales this year compared to 2.38 million bales last year. Balochistan, contributing the least, has managed to produce only 34,900 bales so far.
According to cotton experts, the steep decline is being largely attributed to climate-related challenges. Record-breaking heat, pest infestations, and erratic rainfall have devastated crops in key growing regions. This year, heatwaves of up to 48°C scorched cotton fields across Punjab and Sindh and it led to lower yields.
Similarly, continuous rains over the past two weeks in Sindh have further delayed cotton picking and it resulted in labour shortages and price slumps. Despite hopes for improvement with the end of the monsoon season, the situation remains grim for many farmers, the experts remarked.
High production costs are another critical issue affecting cotton growers. Fertilizers, pesticides, and labor costs have surged and it left farmers unable to maintain their crops. Compounding this problem is the lack of climate-adaptive cotton varieties, a challenge that research institutions have struggled to address due to insufficient funding.
The Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), once at the forefront of developing resilient crops, now faced severe budget cuts, hampering efforts to innovate and protect future yields. Experts warn that without investment in research and development, the country’s cotton sector can face continued decline.
Despite the negative outlook, some areas have reported improved fruiting and the situation offers hope for a possible recovery. Agricultural specialists also stressed that swift action was required, particularly in guiding farmers on pest management and climate resilience.
They added that urgent intervention from both the government and research bodies was needed to stabilise the cotton industry. Without such measures, the country’s economy, heavily reliant on textile exports, could face lasting damage, they concluded.
Recent Stories
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven power pilferers booked2 minutes ago
-
Leaked chat exposes PTI’s anti-state narrative: Daniyal2 minutes ago
-
72 dengue patients under treatment in allied hospitals2 minutes ago
-
Shunting engine derailment suspends rail traffic2 minutes ago
-
Police arrests five accused, recover gutka, liquor2 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of girl’s death after falling into manhole2 minutes ago
-
Notorious ice drug smuggler arrested12 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead12 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad at Govt Anbala Muslim College12 minutes ago
-
Exposure visit to Gomal Zam Dam arranged12 minutes ago
-
12 held for carrying illegal arms, liquor22 minutes ago
-
'Providing relief to public top priority'22 minutes ago