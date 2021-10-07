UrduPoint.com

Cotton Production Shrunk By 60pc In Last Decade: VC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 11:00 PM

Cotton production shrunk by 60pc in last decade: VC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The cotton production has shrunk by more than 60 per cent, from 14.81 million bales to 5.65 million bales, in the country during the last decade.

This was claimed by Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, vice chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Addressing a webinar, held to mark the world cotton day, he said that cotton was once considered the lifeline of the country's farmers and a source of raw material to textile companies. But its production has hit all-time low lately. Pakistan's position in cotton production has shifted from fourth to fifth in cotton producing countries of the world, he added. He said that poor pest management, shift in cotton area to other crops, climate variability, early sowing, poor quality BT cotton seed, traditional methods of spraying and gap between farmers and extension staff have been realised as the possible reasons behind cotton yield reduction despite the introduction of genetically modified varieties.

He said that a plan to revive cotton production has been developed by the UAF to improve the pest management, combination of whitefly control strategy and updating the curriculum of universities in connection with current agricultural issues, faced by the farming community.

He said that due to government interventions, 8.46 million bales of cotton production was likely to be achieved during the current season. He said that cotton production in the province was expected to touch 4.5m bales with an increase of 8.5 per cent compared with the last year production. He said that year 2020 witnessed 398.6 mm rainfall which caused devastating impact on cotton, whereas this year the rainfall was 78.6mm, which improved the prospect of overall production. He said that the government had set an intervention price of Rs 5,000 per 40kg, which encouraged grower to invest in crop management.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Poor Price 2020 Textile Cotton From Government Million University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

16 minutes ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister , Hammad Azhar discuss political, e ..

Prime Minister , Hammad Azhar discuss political, energy situation in country

6 minutes ago
 FM condoles with families of quake victims

FM condoles with families of quake victims

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.