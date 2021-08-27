Cotton research sub-station being established at Rajanpur: DC

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ahmer Nayak on Friday said that a cotton research sub-station was being established at Rajanpur with the estimated funds of Rs 192 million under the provincial government's policy to bring improvement in the agriculture sector.

While talking to APP here, the deputy commissioner said that the project of establishment of research station has been started on the special directives of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said that the progress of the agriculture sector was one of the main priorities of the government. He said that funds of Rs 100 million have been allocated for the project for the budget of the fiscal year 2021-22.

He said that the chief minister was also paying special focus on the improvement of the livestock sector and added that the funds of Rs 138 million have been allocated for different projects of veterinary services in the district.

Ahmer Nayak stated that the CM Punjab was also directed to establish multi-sector nutrition centres at different districts of the province including the district Rajanpur adding that funds of Rs 80 million have been allocated for the project for the next fiscal year.