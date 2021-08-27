UrduPoint.com

Cotton Research Sub-station Being Established At Rajanpur: DC

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Cotton research sub-station being established at Rajanpur: DC

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ahmer Nayak on Friday said that a cotton research sub-station was being established at Rajanpur with the estimated funds of Rs 192 million under the provincial government's policy to bring improvement in the agriculture sector.

While talking to APP here, the deputy commissioner said that the project of establishment of research station has been started on the special directives of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said that the progress of the agriculture sector was one of the main priorities of the government. He said that funds of Rs 100 million have been allocated for the project for the budget of the fiscal year 2021-22.

He said that the chief minister was also paying special focus on the improvement of the livestock sector and added that the funds of Rs 138 million have been allocated for different projects of veterinary services in the district.

Ahmer Nayak stated that the CM Punjab was also directed to establish multi-sector nutrition centres at different districts of the province including the district Rajanpur adding that funds of Rs 80 million have been allocated for the project for the next fiscal year.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Budget Agriculture Progress Rajanpur Cotton Government Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 Septemb ..

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 September

3 minutes ago
 Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is sa ..

Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is safe: DG ISPR

8 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will ..

OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will The Reno6 also be a technologi ..

19 minutes ago
 65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

23 minutes ago
 Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to organise ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to organise global conference on Emirati w ..

23 minutes ago
 UVAS, Qasim Ali Shah Foundation sign MoU to promot ..

UVAS, Qasim Ali Shah Foundation sign MoU to promote academic cooperation

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.