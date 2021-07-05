Cotton research system to be revamped, restructured: Director Research PCCC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Director Research Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) Dr. Tasawar Hussain Malik said on Monday that PCCC research system would be restructured and revamped with an objective to revive and promote cotton crop in the country.

Talking to APP, Director Research PCCC stated that country had been facing the issues of cotton crisis both low production and poor-quality for last few years.

The country was spending huge amounts on import of cotton, he remarked. Dr Tasawar added that PCCC was negotiating with Federal government for restructuring of the cotton research system.

Advisor to PM on National food Security and Research Jamshed Iqbal Cheema would visit PCCC soon and highlight cotton policy and different steps taken for revival and promotion of white gold (cotton) said Tasawar adding that he himself would also visit different cotton fields to asses cotton crop in south Punjab and sought feedback from farmers.

Director Research also informed that Cotton Crop Management Committee (CCMG) meeting would also be organized regularly at CCRI in order to take timely steps for cotton revival.

Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Zahid Mahmood Chaudhary also lauded government's interest towards revival of cotton crop. He stated that the government was providing subsidies to facilitate peasants. About subsidy, he informed that Rs 1000/acre subsidy was being offered for BP Ropes to eliminate whiteflies. Similarly on pesticides, Rs 300/acre subsidy was also being ensured. The farmers can avail subsidy against every spray, he noted. Zahid heaped praise on Kisan Card scheme as it would offer direct subsidy to farmers. The farmers are availing subsidy on DAP fertilizers and cotton seeds also, he maintained. He hoped that these steps would encourage farmers and they would pay more focus on crops.