Cotton Scientist Suspended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 06:45 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Friday put a senior scientist of cotton research institute (CRI) Multan under suspension on charge of inefficiency and misconduct.

Dr.

Muhammad Akram, working as senior scientist (Entomology, BS-18) in CRI Multan is hereby placed under suspension on grounds of misconduct and inefficiency with immediate effect, said a notification issued in this connection.

The Secretary Agriculture South Punjab has also ordered an inquiry against the officer, agriculture spokesman said.

