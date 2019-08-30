UrduPoint.com
Cotton Scientists Lead Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 03:58 PM

Cotton scientists lead Kashmir Solidarity rally

Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, Dr. Zahid Mahmood on Friday led a rally of CCRI employees to express solidarity with the Kashmiris ,and resentment at gross violations of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, Dr. Zahid Mahmood on Friday led a rally of CCRI employees to express solidarity with the Kashmiris ,and resentment at gross violations of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The walk was organized in line with Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed in Multan like elsewhere in the country on Friday.

A number of cotton researchers and support staff holding banners gathered outside their office and walked to the old Multan-Shujabad road where they chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister,pledged to continue to support Kashmiris and condemned gross violations of their constitutional rights.

Speaking on the occasion CCRI Multan director said that repealing article 370 of the Indian constitution was illegal and a violation of international laws. He said the Indian move would prove to be counter productive as it would hand in many nationalist communities in India an argument to demand freedom.

He said that every Pakistani child, adult and elderly stood by their Kashmiris brethren,adding that relation between Pakistanis and people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) were deep rooted and cannot be severed.

