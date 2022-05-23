Cotton seed cake mill sealed over sub-standard manufacturing

In line with special directives of newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Shahid Fareed, District Administration on Monday along with livestock department launched a crackdown against sub-standard cotton seed cakes being manufactured at Banola mills

According to official sources, Livestock team under the supervision of Additional Director Dr. Muhammad Tehsin raided at Malik oil mill situated at 5 Kassi area and sealed it after finding sub-standard cotton seed cakes and recovered ample stock of that item.

The cotton seed cakes samples were then referred to standard analyst lab and action would then be taken against mill owner Shehbaz after the lab report is finalized, the sources added.