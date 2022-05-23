UrduPoint.com

Cotton Seed Cake Mill Sealed Over Sub-standard Manufacturing

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Cotton seed cake mill sealed over sub-standard manufacturing

In line with special directives of newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Shahid Fareed, District Administration on Monday along with livestock department launched a crackdown against sub-standard cotton seed cakes being manufactured at Banola mills

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Shahid Fareed, District Administration on Monday along with livestock department launched a crackdown against sub-standard cotton seed cakes being manufactured at Banola mills.

According to official sources, Livestock team under the supervision of Additional Director Dr. Muhammad Tehsin raided at Malik oil mill situated at 5 Kassi area and sealed it after finding sub-standard cotton seed cakes and recovered ample stock of that item.

The cotton seed cakes samples were then referred to standard analyst lab and action would then be taken against mill owner Shehbaz after the lab report is finalized, the sources added.

Related Topics

Oil Cotton

Recent Stories

Russia's Largest Library of Jewish Book Collection ..

Russia's Largest Library of Jewish Book Collections to Open in Moscow on Thursda ..

2 minutes ago
 Osaka says she may skip Wimbledon over ranking poi ..

Osaka says she may skip Wimbledon over ranking points row

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court to hear Agha Siraj Durrani's bail pl ..

Supreme Court to hear Agha Siraj Durrani's bail plea on Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 Six outlaws held

Six outlaws held

2 minutes ago
 Anti-Polio drive kicks off in RWP

Anti-Polio drive kicks off in RWP

5 minutes ago
 200 poultry units distributed in Jhang, Shorkot

200 poultry units distributed in Jhang, Shorkot

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.