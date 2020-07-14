Cotton sowed on 684 acres land in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :District Agriculture Advisory Committee along with Agriculture Task Force held a meeting at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here today.

The meeting was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Aamir Nazeer Khichi.

He said that provision of pesticides, fertilizers and other agricultural equipment to the farmers at fixed prices must be ensured.

He said that farmers should be apprised about the use of the latest technology for enhancing their productivity.

The meeting was told that cotton crop was sowed at 684 acres of land in Bahawalpur district so far the growth of the crop is satisfactory.

The meeting was told that 368 samples of fertilizers were sent to laboratory, of which 9 were tested fake and fine of Rs 1 million was charged on the sellers. The meeting was also told that 3268 watercourses out of total 3564 were brick-lined.