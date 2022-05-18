Cotton sowing target surpasses in district Vehari

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Cotton sowing surpassed the set target in district Vehari as the crop was cultivated an 154,423 acres across the district.

The agriculture department has set target to cultivate cotton at 145,520 acres, however the target was achieved successfully. Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel, on Tuesday appreciated the farmers for taking interest in cultivation of cotton.

Last year, the cotton was cultivated at 107,945 acres. Now, cultivation is increased by 43 percent. Saqib hinted that the process of cotton cultivation was still in progress. The farmers have been instructed to cultivate cotton by May 31.

He instructed officials to impart training to farmers about Integrated Pest Management (IPM). He urged upon farmers to avoid spraying cotton for early 60 days. The farmers should use organic spray instead of chemical pesticides.