Cotton sowing target to be met by end of May

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Sunday that till now cotton had been cultivated on more than 3.1 million acres of land across the province.

He presided over the review meeting regarding the cotton crop situation held at Agriculture House here.

He said that the cotton cultivation target would be achieved by the end of this month adding that technical guidance was continuously being provided to achieve the production target of 6 million bales of cotton.

He emphasized that all stakeholders must play an active role in the ongoing cotton campaign and added that the cooperation of farmers in cotton cultivation and production was commendable.

The Secretary also announced that interest-free financial loan was now being provided to farmers for the Kharif season through the Kisan Card.

He directed field formations to utilize their professional capabilities to guide cotton farmers effectively.