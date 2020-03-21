Cotton sowing to commence from April 1

UrduPoint.com
Sat 21st March 2020

The cotton cultivation will commence from 1st of April across the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The cotton cultivation will commence from 1st of April across the province.

This was stated by assistant director agriculture Naveed Asmat Kohloon in a press release issued here on Saturday.

He remarked that cotton was an important crop and it had handsome share in GDP.

The government attached top priority to cotton sector due to its important role in exports. He informed that agriculture department would issue advisory on cotton cultivation. The awareness campaign would be run on Radio Pakistan and other media between March 26 to 31. The farmers are advised to follow instructions of agriculture department for enhanced production of cotton.

