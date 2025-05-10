Cotton sown on over 2.2 mln acres in Punjab: Secretary

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Cotton has been cultivated on more than 2.2 million acres across Punjab so far, against a target of 3.5 million acres, as part of efforts to boost national exports.

This was stated by Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahu, while chairing a review meeting on cotton cultivation at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magasi, Chairman National Seed Authority Dr. Asif Ali, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan, and several Directors General of Agriculture including Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman, Dr. Abdul Qayyum, and Aamir Rasool. consultant to Agriculture Department Dr.

Muhammad Anjum Ali, progressive farmer Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, Syed Hassan Raza, and agricultural scientist Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha were also present. Chief engineers from the Irrigation Department and directors of agriculture from Multan, D.G. Khan, and Bahawalpur divisions attended the session, while other divisional directors (extension) joined online.

Secretary Sahu emphasized that the final phase of cotton sowing would continue until May 25. He also highlighted that a special incentive package was being introduced to transform Bahawalpur Division into a dedicated "Cotton Valley."

He added the selection of model cotton farms is underway, and canal water supply is being ensured in cotton-growing regions. The Agriculture Department has issued specific instructions to guide farmers, especially for the care and management of early-sown cotton.