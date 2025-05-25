Cotton Sown On Over 3.1m Acres In Punjab: Secretary
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 06:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu said that cotton had been sown on over 3.1 million acres across the province .
He stated this while chairing a meeting to review the cotton crop progress. He added that the sowing target would be achieved by the end of this month. Technical guidance is being provided to ensure a yield of 6 million cotton bales, and all stakeholders must play an active role in the ongoing cotton campaign, he emphasized.
He appreciated farmers' cooperation in cultivation and production, and said interest-free loans through Kisan Card have been made available for the Kharif season. He directed field formations to fully utilize their professional expertise to guide cotton growers.
Special Secretary Agriculture Agha Nabeel Akhtar, Additional Secretary Task Force Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan, DGs Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Aamir Rasool, Dr. Abdul Qayyum, and others attended the meeting.
