Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Cotton to be cultivated on 1.2 m acres in Multan Division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :District administration set a target to cultivate cotton on over 1.2 million acres in the Multan division.

This was disclosed by Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak while chairing a meeting on Tuesday.

The cultivation of cotton over 1.2 million will help generate 2.2 million cotton bales. He stated that the field staff should remain active for the guidance of the farmers.

The commissioner also directed officials to speed up the wheat purchase campaign.

Overall, a target of 651,000 metric tonnes has been fixed for the Multan division. He directed strict action against wheat smugglers.

Deputy Director food Shahid Khokhar also briefed about the wheat purchase campaign, he stated that the department conducted 294 raids to foil illegal transportation of wheat.

The department seized 8678 metric tonne wheat and shifted it to wheat purchase centres. As many as 15 FIRs were registered against the smugglers in the Multan division, he concluded.

