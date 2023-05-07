UrduPoint.com

Cotton To Be Cultivated On 4 Mln Acres In Punjab

Published May 07, 2023

Cotton to be cultivated on 4 mln acres in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Punjab government was providing subsidy worth billion of rupees for enhancing cotton production as this year cotton was being cultivated on almost 4 million acres of land in the province.

It was stated by a spokesman for Punjab Agriculture Department here on Sunday.

The Punjab government had fixed cotton support price as Rs 8,500 per 40 kg to facilitate people.

Subsidy was being given on approved varieties of cotton to registered farmers for cultivation on 5 acres of land, he said and added that subsidy was being given on first come first serve basis.

On seed bag a subsidy of Rs 1000 was being provided, he informed. The farmers to follow agriculture department guidelines to obtain good yield of cotton, the spokesman said.

