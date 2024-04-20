Cotton to be sown on 4m acres in Punjab: Iftikhar Sahu

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Saturday that cotton would be sown at over 4 million acres in the province.

Stressing the commitment to achieve cotton cultivation targets, Iftikhar Ali Sahu stated that all possible resources and means were being mobilized. He was chairing a meeting to review cotton crop cultivation.

Sahu urged for increased momentum in field activities led by Divisional Directors to ensure objectives are met promptly.

He maintained the importance of monitoring, stating that from May 1st, all field activities will be monitored from field assistants to Divisional Directors. To address staffing shortages, retired agricultural officers and field assistants could be enlisted.

Regular meetings of Divisional and District Committees will be convened to address agricultural inputs, irrigation, and other related issues to ensure effective management, he hinted.

Additionally, he said Technical Cotton Management Committee meetings will be held to provide technical advice according to current crop and seasonal conditions. Sahu promised fair pricing for farmers, strict adherence to quality seeds, and better monitoring to ensure availability at prescribed rates.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel stated that South Punjab used to produce 90% of the cotton of the province. He advocated for the implementation Integrated Pest Management Model (IPM) for getting good production.

“Implementing the IPM model for better cotton care, he proposed refraining from chemical use for the initial 60 days of the crop”.

Present at the meeting were various officials including Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana, Chairman National Seed Authority Professor Dr. Rao Asif Ali, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Shabeer Ahmed Khan, consultant Department of Agriculture Dr. Anjum Ali, Director General Agriculture Extension Dr. Ishtiaq Hassan, Director General Agriculture Pest Warning Dr. Aamir Rasool, Director General Agriculture (Crop Reporting) Dr. Abdul Qayyum, and Director Agricultural Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahlon, along with other officers.

Commissioner DG Khan Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir and representatives from Bahawalpur and Multan’s administration also participated via video link.