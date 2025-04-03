Open Menu

Cotton To Be Sown On Over 3.5m Acres In Punjab: Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo announced on Thursday successful completion of the first phase of cotton cultivation in the province, with over 3.5 million acres set to be cultivated this season.

While presiding over a meeting at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan, he highlighted that this year marked the launch of Pakistan’s first-ever uniform cotton sowing campaign, which has already yielded positive results.

Sahoo reported that over 80pc of the cotton sowing target had been achieved in the first phase. If the current pace is maintained, the target will likely be met within the next two to three days. He further noted that the cotton revival campaign is being widely appreciated, and the Punjab chief minister has introduced a special incentive package to support the sowing and production targets.

The second phase of sowing will continue until April 30, with both the Agriculture Department and farmers dedicated to meeting the cultivation goals. Efforts are being made to ensure the availability of quality agricultural inputs and sufficient canal water for cotton-growing regions. Sahoo emphasised that boosting per-acre yields is key to making cotton cultivation more profitable.

In his address, Sahoo directed relevant officers to accelerate field activities to achieve the provincial cotton cultivation targets. He also visited the under-construction Model Agriculture Mall in Multan and expressed satisfaction with the progress of its construction.

