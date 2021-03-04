Cotton trailer gutted in Faisalabad

Cotton bales were reduced to ashes in the area of Rail Bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Cotton bales were reduced to ashes in the area of Rail Bazaar police station.

Police spokesman said that a trailer loaded with a large number of cotton bales was on its way near GTS Chowk when it caught fire. As a result, the fire burnt cotton bales and caused injuries to trailer helper, Muhammad Imtiaz.

Rescue 1122 brought the fire under control after hectic efforts and shifted the injured to hospital.