Cotton truck gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :A truck loaded with cotton bales was reduced to ashes, in the limits of Sadr Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that a truck loaded with cotton bales was on its way on Jaranwala-Shahkot Road when it came into contact with dangling electricity wires near Adda Chak No.

93-GB. Due to sparking, the cotton bales caught fire which engulfed the whole vehicle.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under controlafter hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.