Cotton varieties prepared at Islamia University are being used in 50% cotton cultivation area: VC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Dr Athar Mahboob said on Wednesday that cotton varieties prepared by Islamia University Bahawalpur were being sown in 50% cotton cultivation area.

He said this while talking to media persons at an event namely "Guftago" at local press club. Dr Athar Mahboob maintained that the cotton varieties prepared at the university were climate resistant and consume less water.

The research on cotton is benefiting farmers as well as textile sector by ensuring income of billions of rupees.

About the varsity, he stated that the varsity was educating more than 57,000 students.

However, the strength of students is likely to reach 70,000 in the new semester.

Apart from this, nearly 2,000 teachers are serving in the varsity, out of whom, 1000 are PhDs, he hinted. The Archeology department of the Islamia University is also working on a project to explore 7,000 year old Hakra civilization of the Cholistan.

Preparation of bio-fertilizer is also a great achievement of the varsity, he said adding that Islamia University is included in list of top 12 universities of the country.