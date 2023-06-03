Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Saturday that cotton had been cultivated on 4.5 million acres in Punjab and now more efforts were needed at this stage for better management of the crop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Saturday that cotton had been cultivated on 4.5 million acres in Punjab and now more efforts were needed at this stage for better management of the crop.

These views were expressed by the secretary while presiding over the Cotton Crop Management Seminar in Multan, said a press release issued here.

He said that Punjab CM was monitoring the Cotton Action Plan himself and on his special directions, the Cotton Advisory Expert Group was being established in every division which would ensure provision of technical guidance and better management of cotton crop to the farmers.

The secretary directed to ensure the availability of quality pesticides in the market and to achieve the objective intelligence-based raids would be conducted.

Sahoo emphasized that all stakeholders including academia, scientists, pesticides industry, Ginners and APTMA would jointly strive to ensure the cotton production target which would stabilize the country's economy.