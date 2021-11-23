UrduPoint.com

Council Approved Provisional Registration Of 3 Hospitals Of Loralai, Jhalawan And Makran Medical College Of Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 10:14 PM

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) approved the provisional registration of the three institutes after a recent inspection of three hospitals including Loralai, Jhalawan and Makran Medical College institutes of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) approved the provisional registration of the three institutes after a recent inspection of three hospitals including Loralai, Jhalawan and Makran Medical College institutes of Balochistan.

The Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and the Pakistan Army played a positive role in approval of the hospitals' registration.

According to press release issued here, the approval was given during a meeting held at the PMC office in Islamabad the other day.

It may be recalled that these institutions became operational in 2018 but their regular registration was hampered due to lack of various accessories. After which the commission was invited to inspect the medical colleges wherein more than 600 students are studying.

On behalf of the Balochistan government, the secretary thanked the PMC President and said that this initiative was a big news for the people of the province. This will further improve the medical sector in Balochistan.

The registration of these institutes will provide higher medical education in remote areas of Balochistan and better treatment facilities to the poor people and will also help in alleviating the shortage of doctors in Balochistan opportunities will be available.

The provincial government thanked the Pakistan Army and the Pakistan Medical Commission for their cooperation in approving the registration of hospitals.

