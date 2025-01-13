Council meeting discuss health facilities improvement

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The 28th meeting of district health council discussed revamp services, facilities and

infrastructure at government hospitals here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman while presiding over the meeting at DHQ hospital, received

a detailed briefing from officials on the ongoing process of revamping hospitals, RHCs and BHUs besides

service delivery and medicines availability at the DHQ hospital.

Officials also apprized the DC of the estimate for construction of DHQ hospital boundary wall and

universal health insurance.

The DC asked officials to ensure that work on up gradation of DHQ hospital and BHUs is completed

within specified period.

She reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to continue to work for the improvement in health facilities and service delivery as per orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

She ordered doctors and staff to deal with patients and their attendants politely, adding that every patient that enters the hospital is important.