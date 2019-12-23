UrduPoint.com
Council Of Common Interest Meeting Today After A Year’s Delay

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:54 PM

Council of Common Interest meeting today after a year’s delay

Chief Ministers of all four provinces will take part along with their chief secretaries in today’s meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2019) After continuous violation of rules and regulations for a year gap, the 41st session of Council of Common Interests will be held today.

The meeting of the council, with 16-point agenda, will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Under the rules, the CCI should meet at least once in 90 days but it was not held since November, 2018.

According to the sources, the chief ministers of four provinces along with the provincial chief secretaries will take part in today’s meeting. Annual reports of CCI for 2016 and 2017 will also be submitted to the session court for approval.

The sources said that LNG import, petroleum policy and amendment to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Ordinance 2002 will be part of the agenda.

No Objection Certificate (NOC) is also part of the agenda for installation of a 25 MW hydropower project located on Chashma-Jhelum link canal is also part of the agenda.

They said that distribution of natural resources under Article 158 and 172 will also taken up by the CCI in today’s meeting besides the matter of privatization of Haveli Shah Bahadur and Balloki Power Plants the summary of which has also been submitted to the council.

Alternate Energy Policy 2019 is also the part of today’s agenda and the members of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) will also take place in the meeting.

