Council of DMC East unanimously approves over Rs 2.82bln budget for FY20-21

District Municipal Administration (DMC) East in its council meeting chaired by Chairman East Moid Anwar unanimously approved over Rs 2.82 billion budget, with every council member from different political parties at the same page

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :District Municipal Administration (DMC) East in its council meeting chaired by Chairman East Moid Anwar unanimously approved over Rs 2.82 billion budget, with every council member from different political parties at the same page.

The Chairman DMC East raised development budget of Council Members by Rs 5 million on the suggestion of Opposition leader Zulfiqar Qaim Khani and allocated Rs 15 million development budget for every Council Member.

Before the Budget Session, resolution approved and prayers offered on the demise of Council Member Taufeeq Moon, Chairman UC 19 Shahid Khan, Ex Ameer Jamat e Islami Munawwar Hasan, prominent scholars Mufti Naeem and Allama Talib Johri and Sindh Minister of Sindh Murtaza Baloch.

Documentary was also presented to the council member on the struggle of Taufeeq Moon.

Later, Budget for the year 2020-2021 presented before the Council members, which estimated Rs 2.826 billion, in which over Rs 840 million were allocated for development.

Speaking at a Session Chairman Moid Anwer praised the efforts of Council members and stated that by their support DMC East is on top regarding prosperity as compare to other districts.

On the recommendation of Opposition leader Zulfiqar Qaim Khani council members development budget raised allocation from Rs 5 million to Rs 15 million.

Moreover he said we have done development works in the district on equality basis and always tried to get all members on one page for the betterment of District.

While Speaking at Session Opposition Leader highlighted the positive works and also the challenges. Moreover he presented the suggestion to allocate Rs 20 million development budget for every council member so that they could deliver their best in their respective UCs.

Municipal Commissioner East Waseem Mustufa Soomro, Superintendent Engineer Syed Azhar Hussain Shah, Mubeen Shaikh including other officers and council members attended the session by following SOPs.