Council Of Islamic Ideology (CII) For Setting Up Special Courts For Trial Of Child Abuse Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:36 PM

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has recommended the federal government to set up special courts to take up child abuse cases in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has recommended the Federal government to set up special courts to take up child abuse cases in the country.

This was informed by CII Chairman, Dr Qibla Ayaz while addressing a press conference on Thursday after the conclusion of two-day moot of the Council.

He said specific Sections of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance including 14D, 15A and 26 were not in accordance with the Sharia law.

He pointed out that there was no concept of approver and plea bargain in islam.

Endorsing the National Assembly Resolution against blasphemy content on social media, he called for complete ban on uploading derogatory content on such platforms.

He said the council did not take up issue relating to use of specific words inverdict against Pervez Musharraf.

