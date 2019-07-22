Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) forwards 6,500 recommendations, 70 reports to Parliament and PAs in last 55 years

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has forwarded over 6,500 recommendations and 70 reports to the parliament and provincial assemblies in its 215 sessions held in last over 55 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has forwarded over 6,500 recommendations and 70 reports to the parliament and provincial assemblies in its 215 sessions held in last over 55 years.

According to a report, the CII was making laws on granting inheritance rights to women,' in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Rights.

According to report, 13 laws had been enacted on the recommendation of CII including the Offences against Property (Enforcement of Hudood) Ordinance, 1979; The Offence of Zina ( Enforcement of Hudood) Ordinance, 1979; The Offence at Qazf (Enforcement at Hadd) Ordinance, 1979 ; The Prohibition (Enforcement) of Hadd) Order, 1979; The Qanun-e-Shahadat Order, 1984; The Zakat and Ushr, Ordinance, 1980; The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 1997 (Qanun-e-Qisas and Diyat); The Ehtram-e- Ramzan Ordinance, 1984 and The Enforcement of Shariat Act, 1991(adopted with certain modifications).

Likewise, certain recommended laws were under consideration of parliament including transplantation of human organs; marriage with the Qur'an (Prohibition).

Some of the departments had also been established on the recommendations of the Council of Islamic Ideology included the Ministry at Religious Affairs and Minorities Affairs; Law Commission; Judicial Service/Shariah Academy; Shariah Benches and Federal Shriat Court and Promotion of Arabic Language.

� The CII has decided to contact the government regarding implementation status of reports as the council has not yet been informed about the implementation status of its forwarded reports.

