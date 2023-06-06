UrduPoint.com

Council Of Islamic Ideology Convenes Two-day Meeting To Address Pressing Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Council of Islamic Ideology convenes two-day meeting to address pressing issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Council of Islamic Ideology on Tuesday commenced a crucial two-day meeting to deliberate on a wide range of topics, encompassing the May 9 incidents of mob violence, and the recent verdict of the Federal Shariat Court regarding the Transgender Act.

Led by Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz, the council aims to address these pressing matters and devise potential solutions. During the meeting, a comprehensive 26-point agenda will be thoroughly discussed, reflecting the council's commitment to addressing critical issues affecting society.

The session commenced with a solemn moment of prayer to honor the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives.

Prominent figures attending the meeting include Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Justice Zafar Iqbal, Justice Altaf, Dr. Umair Mahmood Siddiqui, Allama Hussain Akbar, Pir Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani, Dr. Abul Hasan Shah, Sahibzada Hasan Haseebur Rehman, and Advocate Muhammad Jalaluddin.

These individuals, renowned in their respective fields, bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the council's discussions.

On the concluding day of the meeting, Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz will deliver a comprehensive briefing, summarizing the key outcomes and decisions made during the two-day deliberations.

This briefing will serve as a pivotal moment to share the council's insights and proposed actions with the public.

As the Council of Islamic Ideology convenes, expectations run high for impactful discussions and the formulation of effective strategies to address the prevailing challenges faced by society.

The council's commitment to fostering an inclusive and harmonious environment remains paramount as they work towards promoting peace and understanding within the community.

The meeting's outcomes and decisions are eagerly awaited, as they hold the potential to shape future policies and create a positive impact on the lives of citizens across the nation.

