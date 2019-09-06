UrduPoint.com
Council Of Islamic Ideology Staff Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 07:37 PM

Council of Islamic Ideology staff expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

The staff of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Friday gathered in the hall and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The staff of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Friday gathered in the hall and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz shed light on the history of the Kashmiri resistance movement and expressed satisfaction over the wider support of International community to the Kashmiri struggle and said that Kashmir has become a bleeding wound for India.

The Holy Quran was recited for the shuhada/martyrs of Kashmiris in the Council's mosques followed by a khutba by the Imam of the mosque on struggle for Kashmiris self determination, said a press release.

