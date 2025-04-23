Council Urges CDA To Make Islamabad Inclusive For Persons With Disabilities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 10:08 PM
The Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) has urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take concrete steps toward making Islamabad a more accessible and inclusive city for individuals with disabilities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) has urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take concrete steps toward making Islamabad a more accessible and inclusive city for individuals with disabilities.
Speaking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on Thursday, a council representative Jamshid Hussein acknowledged that while the CDA has initiated the construction of ramps at 40 different locations in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), proper signage has yet to be installed. The Council recommended that these accessibility features be implemented in accordance with international standards.
The representative further stated that the Council would raise the issue of fee exemptions for students with disabilities in educational institutions within the ICT with the Ministry of education.
Additionally, it plans to address the matter of allowing individuals with disabilities to travel independently on private airlines with the Ministry of Aviation.
The Council proposed launching a pilot project in ICT to create and disseminate a public service message aimed at raising awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities. This message would be distributed through the Ministry of Human Rights’ social and digital media platforms, as well as electronic media channels, utilizing the 10 percent quota allocated by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for public service announcements.
Recent Stories
4 proclaimed offenders arrested
LHC tribunal dismisses Rana Mashhood’s petition
Council urges CDA to make Islamabad Inclusive for Persons with Disabilities
Magnificent Pogacar soars to Fleche Wallonne triumph
Pakistan Embassy in Beijing facilitates record Chinese participation at HEMS 202 ..
Saudi Arabia launches ‘Saudi Hearing’ volunteer program for children in Sene ..
Minimum wage enforcement: ICT admin cracks down on violators
ISSI-NIMA host joint seminar on “Role of Technology and Pakistan’s Maritime ..
DC reviews market inspections, safety checks across capital
Mutual consultation vital to overcoming challenges: Governor Kundi
NA Committee on Privatization meets
EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Trump fury
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4 proclaimed offenders arrested3 minutes ago
-
LHC tribunal dismisses Rana Mashhood’s petition3 minutes ago
-
Council urges CDA to make Islamabad Inclusive for Persons with Disabilities3 minutes ago
-
7 drug suppliers netted with over 7 kg charas3 minutes ago
-
Minimum wage enforcement: ICT admin cracks down on violators3 minutes ago
-
ISSI-NIMA host joint seminar on “Role of Technology and Pakistan’s Maritime Security3 minutes ago
-
DC reviews market inspections, safety checks across capital3 minutes ago
-
Mutual consultation vital to overcoming challenges: Governor Kundi3 minutes ago
-
NA Committee on Privatization meets10 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to sent 24 skilled youth to Saudi Arabia26 minutes ago
-
Senate committee defers agenda items over officials' absence26 minutes ago
-
CM to soon inaugurate Central Food Laboratory at Hayatabad: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Food, ..34 minutes ago