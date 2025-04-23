Open Menu

Council Urges CDA To Make Islamabad Inclusive For Persons With Disabilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 10:08 PM

The Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) has urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take concrete steps toward making Islamabad a more accessible and inclusive city for individuals with disabilities

Speaking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on Thursday, a council representative Jamshid Hussein acknowledged that while the CDA has initiated the construction of ramps at 40 different locations in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), proper signage has yet to be installed. The Council recommended that these accessibility features be implemented in accordance with international standards.

Speaking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on Thursday, a council representative Jamshid Hussein acknowledged that while the CDA has initiated the construction of ramps at 40 different locations in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), proper signage has yet to be installed. The Council recommended that these accessibility features be implemented in accordance with international standards.

The representative further stated that the Council would raise the issue of fee exemptions for students with disabilities in educational institutions within the ICT with the Ministry of education.

Additionally, it plans to address the matter of allowing individuals with disabilities to travel independently on private airlines with the Ministry of Aviation.

The Council proposed launching a pilot project in ICT to create and disseminate a public service message aimed at raising awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities. This message would be distributed through the Ministry of Human Rights’ social and digital media platforms, as well as electronic media channels, utilizing the 10 percent quota allocated by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for public service announcements.

