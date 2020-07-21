UrduPoint.com
Councillors Call On Mayor Sukkur

Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Councillors of several Union Councils (UCs) of Sukkur on Tuesday called on Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh at his office and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

The Mayor assured of resolving their UCs related problems on priority adding that problems relating to Councillors Constituencies would be resolved.

Mayor Sukkur said that no one would be allowed to hinder the solution of genuine public issues and the doors of Mayor Office were always open to the Councillor. The Councillors will be given full respect and honour and consultation will be continued with them to resolve the problems being faced by the common people.

