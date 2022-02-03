Councilor joins PTI

KOHAT, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) ::Tehsil Lachi Chairman Ehsan along with Councilor from Chakkar Kot Bala on Thursday paid a visit to the residence of MPA and Chairman DDAC Kohat Ziaullah Khan Bangash.

On this occasion, they discussed party affairs and development plans in detail and expressed their resolve to work jointly for the welfare of the people in the area.

Intezar Hussain, newly elected Councilor from Chakar Kot Bala, announced to join Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf along with his family and friends.

Ziaullah Bangash congratulated him and expressed best wishes for him in future. Bangash said the caravan of PTI was expanding with each passing day as people strongly believed in the people-oriented policies of the incumbent government. He also presented the Party cap to Intezar Hussain.