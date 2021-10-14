Councilors elected in CBH elections take oath

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The councilors elected last month in the elections of Cantonment Board Hyderabad (CBH) Thursday took oath of their offices at a simple ceremony held here at the CBH secretariat.

According to the details, the president of CBH Brigadier Kashif Aijaz Chaudhry administered the oath from the councilors elected in the board's 10 wards on September 12.

The CBH elected representatives from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) from seven out of the 10 wards while on the remaining seats the candidates of Pakistan Peoples Party emerged victorious.

The two reserved seats were also bagged by the MQM-P but the Names of the representatives elected on the reserved seats would be announced on October 26 after which the election of CBH vice chairman will be held.

Those who took the oaths include Fakeer Muhammad Kumbhar, Abid Hussain, Abdul Rehman, Qazi Asshad Abbassi, Tahir Pervez Shaikh, Abdul Aziz, Irfan Ali Khan, Mukhtiar Ahmed, Ghulam Ali Qureshi and Shah Hussain Bukhari.