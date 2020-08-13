UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Counsel General Of Paraguay Visits IIUI

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 07:22 PM

Counsel General of Paraguay visits IIUI

Counsel General of Paraguay, Kanwar Muhammad Tariq here on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Professor Dr. N. B. Jumani, Acting President, international Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Counsel General of Paraguay, Kanwar Muhammad Tariq here on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Professor Dr. N. B. Jumani, Acting President, international Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

According to press release, the issues pertaining to bilateral interest and possibilities of mutual cooperation between IIUI and universities of Paraguay were discussed.

Kanwar appreciated the achievements of IIUI. He also hailed the university for catering the need of Islamic teachings as well as contemporary disciplines.

He said IIUI was a great international hub of learning that was providing quality education to a large number of Muslim countries' students.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr.Jumani gave a briefing about the history and general information of IIUI.

He highlighted the goals and objectives of IIUI. He said the university was always keen to enhance friendly relations with universities across the world.

He reiterated his resolve that IIUI would keep pursuing the aim of dissemination of islam's message of peace. He said the university looked forward to working with universities of Paraguay.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Education Paraguay Hub Muslim

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 13 Aug 2 ..

33 minutes ago

Russia's Yandex Says Officers Came to Minsk Office ..

33 minutes ago

"People's Square" beautiful recreational place to ..

33 minutes ago

Belarus Hopes for Long-Term Cooperation With Inter ..

35 minutes ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

52 minutes ago

UVAS scientists, Indonesian delegation discuss COV ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.