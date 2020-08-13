Counsel General of Paraguay visits IIUI

Counsel General of Paraguay, Kanwar Muhammad Tariq here on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Professor Dr. N. B. Jumani, Acting President, international Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Counsel General of Paraguay, Kanwar Muhammad Tariq here on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Professor Dr. N. B. Jumani, Acting President, international Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

According to press release, the issues pertaining to bilateral interest and possibilities of mutual cooperation between IIUI and universities of Paraguay were discussed.

Kanwar appreciated the achievements of IIUI. He also hailed the university for catering the need of Islamic teachings as well as contemporary disciplines.

He said IIUI was a great international hub of learning that was providing quality education to a large number of Muslim countries' students.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr.Jumani gave a briefing about the history and general information of IIUI.

He highlighted the goals and objectives of IIUI. He said the university was always keen to enhance friendly relations with universities across the world.

He reiterated his resolve that IIUI would keep pursuing the aim of dissemination of islam's message of peace. He said the university looked forward to working with universities of Paraguay.