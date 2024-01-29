Open Menu

Counsel General Says Arab Health Event To Provide Pakistani Firms Exports Opportunities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 05:47 PM

Counsel General says Arab Health event to provide Pakistani firms exports opportunities

Counsel General of Pakistan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Hussain Muhammad on Monday said a total of 40 Pakistani exhibitors were participating in the four-day ‘Arab Health 2024’ which would give them opportunities to diversify their exports, explore new markets and network with the industry leaders from around the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Counsel General of Pakistan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Hussain Muhammad on Monday said a total of 40 Pakistani exhibitors were participating in the four-day ‘Arab Health 2024’ which would give them opportunities to diversify their exports, explore new markets and network with the industry leaders from around the world.

He expressed these views while visiting Pakistan Pavilion at the inauguration of “Leading Healthcare Exhibition’ which is being held in Dubai from 29 January to 1 February.

The Arab Health is one of the largest healthcare show in the region with more than 3,000 exhibitors consisting of investors, professionals and educators joining from more than 150 countries.

It provides lucrative investment opportunities and a platform to address the global healthcare challenges, a press release said.

The counsel general said further highlighted that with the assistance of the government through Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), about 40 exhibitors showcasing pharmaceutical, surgical products, and hospital textiles were taking part in the exhibition.

He said that different sideline events and workshops were also planned during the four-day event that would provide good exposure to their firms.

The Pakistan pavilion has been established with the assistance of TDAP in Za’abeel Hall-7 at Dubai World Trade Centre at the venue of the exhibition.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports Dubai United Arab Emirates January February Market Textile Event From Government Industry Arab

Recent Stories

SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent

SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent

19 minutes ago
 Bugti determined to revive national game

Bugti determined to revive national game

15 minutes ago
 GCWUS organises Kashmir solidarity girls volleybal ..

GCWUS organises Kashmir solidarity girls volleyball tournament

15 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

8 minutes ago
 MSF expresses concern over spike in Cutaneous Leis ..

MSF expresses concern over spike in Cutaneous Leishmaniasis cases across Pakista ..

8 minutes ago
 Scientific-based measures prerequisite for sustain ..

Scientific-based measures prerequisite for sustainable agriculture development: ..

8 minutes ago
Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery

Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery

8 minutes ago
 PEF distributes Rs 1.5 bln to partners

PEF distributes Rs 1.5 bln to partners

12 minutes ago
 Cart rider hit to death

Cart rider hit to death

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker ministers, govt officials’ foreign tou ..

Caretaker ministers, govt officials’ foreign tours banned ahead of polls

28 minutes ago
 WAPDA's Maiden Floating Solar Project in Pakistan ..

WAPDA's Maiden Floating Solar Project in Pakistan Gains International Interest w ..

15 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge, oil rises tracking data, Middle Ea ..

Stocks diverge, oil rises tracking data, Middle East escalation

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan