Counsel General says Arab Health event to provide Pakistani firms exports opportunities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 05:47 PM
Counsel General of Pakistan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Hussain Muhammad on Monday said a total of 40 Pakistani exhibitors were participating in the four-day ‘Arab Health 2024’ which would give them opportunities to diversify their exports, explore new markets and network with the industry leaders from around the world
He expressed these views while visiting Pakistan Pavilion at the inauguration of “Leading Healthcare Exhibition’ which is being held in Dubai from 29 January to 1 February.
The Arab Health is one of the largest healthcare show in the region with more than 3,000 exhibitors consisting of investors, professionals and educators joining from more than 150 countries.
It provides lucrative investment opportunities and a platform to address the global healthcare challenges, a press release said.
The counsel general said further highlighted that with the assistance of the government through Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), about 40 exhibitors showcasing pharmaceutical, surgical products, and hospital textiles were taking part in the exhibition.
He said that different sideline events and workshops were also planned during the four-day event that would provide good exposure to their firms.
The Pakistan pavilion has been established with the assistance of TDAP in Za’abeel Hall-7 at Dubai World Trade Centre at the venue of the exhibition.
