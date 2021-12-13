Counsel of Asad Qaiser appears before EC Swabi office

(@FahadShabbir)

A counsel for Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Monday appeared before District Election Commission, Swabi and sought exemption till forensic verification of an audio tape by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) by December 15

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :A counsel for Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Monday appeared before District Election Commission, Swabi and sought exemption till forensic verification of an audio tape by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) by December 15.

Advocate, Hilal Ahmed appeared before the District Election Commission after notice was issued to Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser about alleged audio tape.