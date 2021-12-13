UrduPoint.com

Counsel Of Asad Qaiser Appears Before EC Swabi Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 07:20 PM

Counsel of Asad Qaiser appears before EC Swabi office

A counsel for Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Monday appeared before District Election Commission, Swabi and sought exemption till forensic verification of an audio tape by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) by December 15

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :A counsel for Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Monday appeared before District Election Commission, Swabi and sought exemption till forensic verification of an audio tape by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) by December 15.

Advocate, Hilal Ahmed appeared before the District Election Commission after notice was issued to Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser about alleged audio tape.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan Swabi December Media

Recent Stories

Serbia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai unders ..

Serbia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai underscores profound ties with UAE: ..

7 minutes ago
 Minister stresses birth spacing for better health ..

Minister stresses birth spacing for better health of mother and child

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks affidavits from journal ..

Islamabad High Court seeks affidavits from journalist Ansar Abbasi, others

1 minute ago
 Yas Island’s Experience Hub, Israel’s Amsalem ..

Yas Island’s Experience Hub, Israel’s Amsalem Tours and Travel partner to bo ..

22 minutes ago
 687 power pilferers nabbed during ongoing month

687 power pilferers nabbed during ongoing month

1 minute ago
 Seminar held at IUB to discuss ways to increase so ..

Seminar held at IUB to discuss ways to increase soil fertility

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.