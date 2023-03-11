UrduPoint.com

Counseling, Guidance Session On Campus Life Held At Turbat University

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Counseling, guidance session on campus life held at Turbat University

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :On the special directives of Vice Chancellor Turbat University Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, the Directorate of Student Affairs here on Saturday conducted a series of counseling, guidance and orientation sessions on different themes including semester rules, scholarship programs, sports and extracurricular activities, academic rules, plagiarism policy, hostel rules, students discipline rules and campus life.

According to Director Students' Affairs, Muzaffir Hussain, the sessions were aimed at providing valuable awareness and support to the students in adjusting to the new academic environment of the university and providing them with the tools necessary for success in their academic journey.

The students of BS 1st semester from different departments of the University participated in the orientation sessions held on different days at UoT. The resource persons of different sessions including, Dr. WaseemBarkat, Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Director Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), Mumtaz Baloch, Hostel Provost, Abdul Jabbar, In-charge Financial Aid Office, MazharGichki, In-charge Sports, Mohammad Younus, Hostel Warden and Mr.

MehrabSaleem, Campus Coordinator briefed the students regarding rules, regulations and working mechanism of their respective sections and facilities available for the students at university. They encouraged the students to adopt an effective studying habits and to actively participate in academic and extracurricular activities.

Dr. RiazAhmed informed the participants of the session regarding various initiatives taken by QEC to improve the academic standards of the University. He also encouraged the students to provide feedback to the university to help in further improving the academic standards continually.

The orientation sessions were well-received by the students for comprehensive and informative presentations by the resource persons. They termed the sessions enlightening and beneficial for their academic and personal growth. They also expressed their gratitude towards the University administration, Directorate of Student Affairs and the resource persons for organizing useful orientation sessions for them.

Related Topics

Sports Student Turbat From

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

5 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

5 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

5 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.