Counselling, Speech Sessions Stressed For Differently Able Kids To Resolving Problems

Published June 06, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Secretary Special Education Punjab, Ms Saima Saeed, tasked psychologists to organize counselling sessions for differently abled kids to resolve the problems they are faced with

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Special Education Punjab, Ms Saima Saeed, tasked psychologists to organize counselling sessions for differently abled kids to resolve the problems they are faced with.

During a visit to five special education schools here on Tuesday, she asked speech therapists to hold special sessions for the kids for removing their language barriers.

She urged schools heads to provide free of charge facilities including books, uniform to the kids timely and in proper adding that the department would not tolerate any laxity in this connection.

The secretary announced to establish item centre at Govt Shahdab Training institute of Special Education besides renovating building of Govt Secondary School of Special Education for hearing impaired girls.

Vocation courses in Govt Secondary School for Special Education for hearing impaired Boys will be improved, Ms Saeed said and added that Kids of Govt Secondary School of Special Education for Physically disabled children should be trained to bring them to mainstream easily.

Director Planning for Special Schools Punjab, Mian Zahid Majeed, DEO Special Education, Mian M. Majid and school heads were accompanying her.

