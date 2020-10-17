"Count Your Days In Power,": PDM Leaders Tell PM Imran Khan

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and many other PDM leaders have lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan by calling him "incompetent" and "selected".

GUJARANWALA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2020) The leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Friday held their first power show in Gujranwala, warning Prime Minister Imran Khan that his days in power have been numbered.

They said it was beginning of the end of PTI government which did not have mandate to come into power. They said that the PTI ruined the country's economy and failed to deliver as inflation touched the sky and the edibles of daily use went out of reach of a common man.

(More to Come)