Countdown to Elections: ECP advances delimitation deadline to November 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has moved up the deadline for final release of constituency delimitation from December 14 to November 30, with the aim of expediting the scheduling of general elections.

The ECP spokesperson stated that the time needed for constituency delimitation had been shortened to expedite this crucial task.

The ECP confirmed its intention to unveil the election schedule once the constituency delimitation process was completed.