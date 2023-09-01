Open Menu

Countdown To Elections: ECP Advances Delimitation Deadline To November 30

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Countdown to Elections: ECP advances delimitation deadline to November 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has moved up the deadline for final release of constituency delimitation from December 14 to November 30, with the aim of expediting the scheduling of general elections.

The ECP spokesperson stated that the time needed for constituency delimitation had been shortened to expedite this crucial task.

The ECP confirmed its intention to unveil the election schedule once the constituency delimitation process was completed.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan November December From

Recent Stories

PTI Senator Aon Abbas Buppi quits politics

PTI Senator Aon Abbas Buppi quits politics

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan asks India to give access to Gilani famil ..

Pakistan asks India to give access to Gilani family for his final resting place

21 minutes ago
 CPWB chairperson for joint efforts to end child la ..

CPWB chairperson for joint efforts to end child labour

4 minutes ago
 Dacoity case solved, looted valuables of worth Rs ..

Dacoity case solved, looted valuables of worth Rs 28.3 m recovered

4 minutes ago
 PSX turns around, gains 310 points

PSX turns around, gains 310 points

4 minutes ago
 New U.S. Consul General assumes charge in Peshawar ..

New U.S. Consul General assumes charge in Peshawar

4 minutes ago
18 brick kilns sealed over using old technology

18 brick kilns sealed over using old technology

4 minutes ago
 Medical camps set up for devotees in Bhit Shah

Medical camps set up for devotees in Bhit Shah

32 minutes ago
 Cord recovered from Quran desecration accused

Cord recovered from Quran desecration accused

32 minutes ago
 Robber gang busted, two held

Robber gang busted, two held

32 minutes ago
 Leopard spotted in QAU, varsity warns students, fa ..

Leopard spotted in QAU, varsity warns students, faculty to be watchful

32 minutes ago
 Physical remand of 83 Jaranwala accused extended t ..

Physical remand of 83 Jaranwala accused extended till Sept 9

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan