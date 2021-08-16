Counter conducting rapid PCR tests becomes functional at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The counter for conducting rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for Covid-19 has become functional at Islamabad international airport.

The passengers, carrying passport and tickets of UAE bound flights could avail PCR test at airport within one and a half hours, said a press release on Monday.

The Islamabad International Airport, with the cooperation of authentic laboratories, is providing state-of-the-art services to the passengers to avoid any hassle.

As many as 2050 passengers have so far get facility of PCR test. The PCR test will be available at the airport till the next policy.

Every day the passengers flying from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah were carrying rapid PCR tests which were conducted within the airports' premises.

The counters have started taking rapid PCR tests for the passengers departing from international airports in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Karachi and Quetta.

It may be noted here that the UAE recently lifted a travel ban on passengers from Pakistan and five other countries. Airlines have signed agreements with laboratories in Pakistan to conduct PCR tests at airports.

The passengers have been asked to arrive at an international airport six hours prior to the departure in a bid to undergo the rapid PCR test.