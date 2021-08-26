UrduPoint.com

Counter Set Up At Jalalpur For Subsidized Poultry Units

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:32 PM

JALALPUR PIRWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :A counter has been set up at livestock office in tahsil Jalalpur Pirwala to facilitate farmers get application forms free to apply for poultry units at highly subsidized price.

The initiative was taken on orders of secretary livestock south Punjab Aftab Ahmad Pirzada and DG south Punjab Dr. Mansoor Ahmad under Prime Minister's vision of promoting poultry at homes.

Deputy director livestock Dr. Jamshed Akhtar said that farmers can get forms from the counter and submit these after filling in required information at the same counter.

He said that each poultry unit containing 12 birds would be provided to farmers at Rs 1140 per unit.

The initiative was meant to provide means of earning to farming community and increase production of chicken meat and eggs. A draw would be held to filter out Names of the successful applicants.

