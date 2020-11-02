Counter set up for home finance facility to police personnel at low mark up

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Iqbal said on Monday a counter has been set up at his office to extend home finance facility to police personnel at low mark up to enable them build their homes.

In a statement issued here, DPO said that 'Aasaan Ghar Scheme' can be availed by police personnel to get Rs 1 million to Rs 2 million loan at a mark of only five (5) per cent.

They would repay loan in monthly installments of Rs 6600 in case of Rs 1 million loan and Rs 13199 in case of Rs 2 million home finance facility from banks.

DPO said that all resources would be utilized to enhance capacity of police officials. He said that the scheme would soon start facilitating the police personnel. Police spokesman said that the initiative was launched sometime back on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan and would facilitate police personnel from across the country.