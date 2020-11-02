UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Counter Set Up For Home Finance Facility To Police Personnel At Low Mark Up

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:50 PM

Counter set up for home finance facility to police personnel at low mark up

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Iqbal said on Monday a counter has been set up at his office to extend home finance facility to police personnel at low mark up to enable them build their homes.

In a statement issued here, DPO said that 'Aasaan Ghar Scheme' can be availed by police personnel to get Rs 1 million to Rs 2 million loan at a mark of only five (5) per cent.

They would repay loan in monthly installments of Rs 6600 in case of Rs 1 million loan and Rs 13199 in case of Rs 2 million home finance facility from banks.

DPO said that all resources would be utilized to enhance capacity of police officials. He said that the scheme would soon start facilitating the police personnel. Police spokesman said that the initiative was launched sometime back on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan and would facilitate police personnel from across the country.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Loan Prime Minister Police All From Million

Recent Stories

DoH receives over 206 scientific research projects ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria I ..

56 minutes ago

DGCX registers strong interest in G6 currencies an ..

1 hour ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 35 ..

1 hour ago

EPA’s Manassah platform brings 9 Emirati publish ..

1 hour ago

DFM International Investor Roadshow 2020 to take p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.