Counter terror operations made Pakistan Army battle hardened: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited Headquarters Lahore Corps and Pakistan Rangers Punjab

He was briefed on border situation and operational preparedness during his separate visits, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here stated.

The COAS said, "Counter terrorism operations have made Pakistan Army battle hardened. I am proud of my officers and soldiers who have lived up to the expectations of nation. We stay steadfast."