Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrests five alleged terrorists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday arrested five alleged terrorists of banned organisations during intelligence based operations across Punjab.� A spokesman for CTD said that to effectively counter the menace of terrorism, the CTD Punjab conducted extensive IBOs across the Punjab to avert any untoward incident.

During 32 IBOs in Punjab, 33 suspects were interrogated, out of which five suspects belonging to defunct organizations were arrested.

The arrested accused were included Abid Waheed, Muhammad Gull Zaman and Muhammad Ramzan of TTP, Abdul Muqeet of SSP and a proclaimed offender Muhammad Ikram.

The spokesman said that three FIRs have been registered against the arrested accused.

The CTD also recovered an IED bomb, explosive 2410gm, three packet ball bearing, prima card 09ft, a detonator, one hand grenade, electric circuit with electric wire 10 feet, two batteries, a pistol 30 bore with five bullets, 59 pamphlets of banned organization, nine flags, two magazines, books & stickers of banned organization, a laptop, two cell phones, a motorcycle and cash Rs.

13300.

Furthermore, during this week, 420 combing operations were conducted with the help of local police and law enforcement agencies, in which 18,893 persons were checked, 66 suspects were arrested and 39 FIRs were registered, whereas 34 recoveries were made.

The CTD Punjab was proactively pursuing its goal of safe and secure Punjab and would not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, the spokesman added.

He said that in case of any information regarding terrorism, please call on CTD Helpline 0800-11111.